Wall Street Grill 2721 N Central Ave
Featured Items
- Soup of The Day
Our soup of the day is Cabbage & Rice$5.99
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, & bacon multi-layered on toasted sourdough topped with American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.$13.99CHEF'S PICK
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine noodles topped with our house-made Cajun Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection in our pizza oven.$13.99CHEF'S PICKSPICY
Food
Appetizers
- Ultimate French Fries
Hand-Cut seasoned fries with cheese & bacon. Served with our house-made ranch.$8.99CHEF'S PICK
- House-Made Potato Skins
Topped with melted cheese & bacon. served with sour cream.$8.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Fried Cheese
Mozzarella cheese sticks served with our house-made Italian meat sauce.$8.99
- Fried Pickles
Kosher dill pickle chips breaded, deep fried, & served with our house-made ranch.$8.99POPULAR
- Chicken Fingers
Three chicken fingers; served with honey mustard.$8.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Topped with melted cheese & served with our house-made horseradish.$8.99
- Fried Jalapeños
Fried Jalapeños stuffed with baked cheddar; served with our house-made ranch.$8.99
Salad
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Topped with an 8 oz. chicken breast.$11.99
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
Topped with an 8 oz. cajun chicken breast.$11.99CHEF'S PICKSPICY
- Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Salad
Topped with an 8 oz. lemon pepper chicken breast.$11.99
- Fried Chicken Salad
Topped with three chicken fingers.$11.99
- Steak Salad
Topped with 6 ounces of ribeye steak strips.$13.99CHEF'S PICK
- Salmon Salad
Topped with a 4 oz. Atlantic Salmon fillet. Also available in cajun & lemon pepper spice.$11.99CHEF'S PICK
- Chef Salad
Topped with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese & croutons.$10.99
- Garden Salad
A larger version of our Dinner Salad$6.99
- Dinner Salad$4.99
Low Carb
Sandwiches
- Monterey Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast grilled with ham, bacon, & Swiss cheese. Comes with a Pickle Spear on the side.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato. Also available with lemon pepper or cajun spice.$12.99
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato. Also available with lemon pepper or cajun spice.$12.99
- Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato. Also available with lemon pepper or cajun spice.$12.99
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. chicken breast grilled with ham, pineapple, & Swiss cheese.$13.99CHEF'S PICK
- Reuben
Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Served on rye with a cup of our house-made thousand Island dressing.$12.99CHEF'S PICK
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato served on toasted sourdough bread.$10.99
- Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between two slices of grilled sourdough bread.$8.99
- Gyro
Gyro meat in our pita bread, with tzatziki sauce, onions, & tomatoes.$10.99CHEF'S PICK
Burgers
Melts
- Chicken Melt
8 oz. chicken breast breast smothered in American cheese & bacon.$12.99
- Patty Melt
1/2 lb. ground beef patty smothered in melted Swiss cheese & sauteed onions.$12.99CHEF'S PICK
- Mushroom Swiss Burger Melt
1/2 lb. ground beef patty grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese.$12.99
- Turkey & Cheese Melt
Turkey & Swiss cheese.$11.99
- Chicken Finger Melt
Two chicken tenders with American cheese and bacon.$11.49
- Ham & Cheese Melt
Ham & American cheese.$11.99
- Roast Beef Melt
Roast beef & Swiss cheese.$11.99
- Western Burger Melt
Sautéed peppers & onions; American Cheese.$12.99
Subs
- Philly Cheese Steak
Roast beef smothered in onions & peppers. Topped with Swiss cheese & served on a toasted hoagie.$12.99CHEF'S PICK
- Steak Sub
7 oz. Ribeye steak served on a toasted hoagie and topped with lettuce & tomato.$14.99
- Italian Sub
Oven-baked on rosemary bread & topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, turkey, chipotle ranch, lettuce & tomato.$11.49
Steak & Chicken
- Ribeye Steak
10 oz. cut$23.99CHEF'S PICK
- New York Strip
10 oz. cut$23.99
- Chopped Steak
10 oz. hamburger steak smothered in grilled onions.$16.99
- Pork Tenderloin
10 oz. cut$16.99CHEF'S PICK
- Grilled Chicken Dinner
8 oz. boneless chicken breast.$14.99
- Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Dinner
8 oz. boneless chicken breast with lemon pepper spice.$14.99
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Dinner
8 oz. boneless chicken breast with cajun spice.$14.99
- Hawaiian Chicken Dinner
8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple, ham, & Swiss cheese.$15.99
- Monterey Chicken Dinner
8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with ham, bacon, & Swiss cheese.$15.99
- Chicken Supreme Dinner
8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with American & Swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, onions, & bacon.$15.99CHEF'S PICK
- Chicken Finger Dinner
Four Breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard.$15.99
Seafood
- Grilled Salmon
Comes with garlic bread, one side, and a choice of soup OR salad.$19.99CHEF'S PICK
- Fried Fish Fillets
Two fish fillets served with slaw and hushpuppies. Choose one side and a soup OR salad.$16.99POPULAR
- Shrimp Basket
21 pieces of breaded shrimp, fried & served with slaw, hushpuppies, & cocktail sauce. Choose one side and a soup OR salad.$14.99
Italian
- Baked Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine noodles topped with our house-made Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection in our pizza oven.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Parmesean
8 oz. grilled chicken breast smothered with our house-made meat sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side order of spaghetti & bread.$11.99
- Fried Chicken Parmesean
Breaded chicken tenders smothered with our house-made meat sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side order of spaghetti & bread.$11.99
- Spaghetti
A generous portion of noodles topped with our house-made spaghetti sauce & bread.$10.99
- Cajun Crawfish Pasta
Fettucine noodles topped with our house-made Cajun Alfredo sauce, crawfish, & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection in our pizza oven.$13.99CHEF'S PICKSPICY
- Beef Ravioli
Four ravioli smothered in our house-made meat sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection in our pizza oven.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Hamburger
Comes plain and with French fries$9.99
- Kid's Cheeseburger
Comes plain and with French fries$10.49
- Kid's Chopped Steak
Comes plain (no grilled onions) with your choice of baked potato, French fries, or green beans$8.99
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
Comes with French fries$7.99
- Kid's Chicken Fingers
Comes with Honey Mustard & French fries$7.99
- Kid's Spaghetti
Comes with garlic bread$7.99
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$9.99
- Cup of Dirt
One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with Oreos, chocolate syrup & gummy worms.$4.99
Sides
- Side of Fries$2.99
- *Side Baked Potato
Comes with butter, sour cream, or both, free of charge (Automatically comes on the side for takeout orders).$2.99
- *Side Loaded Baked Potato
Comes with shredded cheese, bacon bits, butter, and sour cream$3.99
- *Side Baked Potato With Cheese$3.49
- *Side Baked Potato With Bacon Bits$3.49
- Side of Green Beans (Large)$2.99
- Side of Green Beans (Small)$3.99
- Side of Chips$1.99
- Side of Bacon$2.99
- Side of Sauteed Mushrooms$2.49
- Side of Coleslaw (Small)$2.49
- Side of Coleslaw (Large)$3.99
- Condiments
- ToGo Cup of Croutons (Small)$3.99
- ToGo Cup of Croutons (Large)$5.49
- Togo Cup of Dressing (Small)$5.00
- Togo Cup of Dressing (Large)$8.00
- Small Side of White Beans (Weekend only)$2.49
- Large Side of White Beans (Weekend Only)$3.49
Dressings & Sauces
Catering
Pizza
Featured
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
Desserts
Desserts
- Peanut Butter Explosion
Peanut butter mousse with layers of Reese's peanut butter cups & whipped cream. Covered in chocolate & caramel.$7.49
- Pecan Pie
Pecan pie served warm with vanilla ice cream.$6.49
- Taffy Apple
Apple pie topped with caramel & peanuts. Served with vanilla ice cream.$6.49
- Lemon Ice Box
Tart & tangy lemon pie.$6.49
- Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with your choice of raspberry, chocolate, strawberry or caramel.$6.49
- Manhattan Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of two toppings. Comes with whipped cream & a cherry.$6.49
Cake Specials
- Lemon Bundt$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Red Velvet Bundt$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- German Chocolate Bundt$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Pecan Bundt$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Tres Leches Cake$7.49OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Cake$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake$7.99
- Strawberry Bundt$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Marble Cake$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- White Chocolate Cake$7.49
- Chocolate Opera Cake$5.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Cake Balls
Seasonal
- Cauliflower Cheese Pizza
10 inch gluten free cauliflower crust with oil & garlic sauce; topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.99VEGETARIANCHEF'S PICKGLUTEN-FREE
- BBQ Stuffed Baked Potato
Stuffed with pulled pork, bbq sauce & mozzarella cheese$13.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Manicotti
Served with bread.$10.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Served with bread.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- 8oz Top Sirloin Filet$18.99OUT OF STOCK